7,000 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $115,715,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,000,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,128,000 after buying an additional 658,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,347,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in DT Midstream by 117.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,059 shares of the company's stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 299,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 367,901 shares of the company's stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 296,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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