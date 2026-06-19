701 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $750,000. ASML accounts for about 0.7% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in ASML by 18,861.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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ASML Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,942.87. The company has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,584.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,395.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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