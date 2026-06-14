7,014 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Bought by Niles Investment Management LLC

Niles Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,014 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Axon Enterprise makes up 3.0% of Niles Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 49,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,855,000. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,125,200. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,267,315. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $712.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $441.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $339.01 and a 12 month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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