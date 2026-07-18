70,323 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,449,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 849,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company's stock worth $555,117,000 after acquiring an additional 184,676 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $202.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.49 and a 1 year high of $308.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.88, for a total value of $1,863,770.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 504,708 shares in the company, valued at $124,097,603.04. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $259,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,397.78. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 329,662 shares of company stock valued at $76,068,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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