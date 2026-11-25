State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317,514 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 705,893 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $54,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,770,004,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 13,105,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,444,000 after buying an additional 6,175,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,532,462 shares of the company's stock worth $908,102,000 after acquiring an additional 99,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,465,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Monster Beverage from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $48.50 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation develops, markets and sells energy drinks and other beverages. Its portfolio includes Monster Energy, Reign, NOS and Full Throttle, along with products in categories such as sports drinks, juices and alcoholic beverages. The company traces its roots to Hansen's, a beverage business established in the 1930s. It introduced the Monster Energy brand in 2002 and adopted the Monster Beverage name in 2012. Based in Corona, California, Monster sells its products in the United States and internationally.

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