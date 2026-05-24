70,825 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Bought by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,915,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,459,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,210,000 after buying an additional 1,442,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after buying an additional 605,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,802,000 after buying an additional 326,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $559.37 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.61 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $566.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,777 shares of company stock worth $18,235,113. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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