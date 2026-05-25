7,083 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $866.34 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $916.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.51. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.21 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Article Title

The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Article Title

Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The market may also be weighing the deal’s premium valuation and execution risk, since the purchase is large and still needs regulatory approval before closing in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,022.30.

Get Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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