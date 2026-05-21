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7,089,915 Shares in Stellantis N.V. $STLA Acquired by Leonteq Securities AG

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Stellantis logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Leonteq Securities AG disclosed a new stake in Stellantis, buying 7,089,915 shares valued at about $77.2 million. The position represents roughly 2.3% of Leonteq’s portfolio and makes Stellantis its fifth-largest holding.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with multiple funds increasing or adding to their positions in the stock. Overall, institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of Stellantis shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but currently skews cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12. Recent headlines include turnaround and partnership efforts, but also ongoing class-action lawsuit risk tied to allegations about electrification and restructuring disclosures.
  • Interested in Stellantis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,089,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,209,000. Stellantis accounts for approximately 2.3% of Leonteq Securities AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leonteq Securities AG owned approximately 0.23% of Stellantis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 293,387 shares of the company's stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 273,041 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 61,324 shares of the company's stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 1,239,075 shares of the company's stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,990 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STLA. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Key Stories Impacting Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Stellantis is preparing to outline a turnaround strategy, including a U.S. recovery plan, a leaner brand portfolio, and new partnerships, which could improve investor confidence in management’s ability to stabilize the business. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: The company announced a European joint venture with Dongfeng focused on new-energy vehicles, supporting its push into lower-cost EVs and broadening its China-linked growth strategy. GlobeNewswire article
  • Positive Sentiment: Stellantis also announced collaboration talks with Jaguar Land Rover in the U.S., potentially creating product-development synergies and helping improve efficiency. GlobeNewswire article
  • Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reportedly reiterated a Buy rating, adding a favorable analyst signal ahead of the company’s investor strategy update. Globe and Mail article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Stellantis is expanding affordable EV plans in Europe, including a small-car project and new production in Italy, which is strategically important but still several years from production. GlobeNewswire article
  • Neutral Sentiment: The Ram brand’s new V-8-powered “muscle trucks” may help generate interest with truck buyers, but the launch is more of a product update than an immediate financial catalyst. CNBC article
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are publicizing class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against Stellantis, keeping legal risk and potential overhang on the shares front and center. PR Newswire article
  • Negative Sentiment: Those lawsuits allege the company misled investors about electrification earnings potential and restructuring needs, which could weigh on sentiment until there is more clarity. GlobeNewswire article

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Stellantis N.V. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellantis N.V. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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