71 West Capital Partners Purchases Shares of 2,187 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

71 West Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,147,296 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,244,251,000 after purchasing an additional 846,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $720,576,000 after purchasing an additional 825,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $473.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.75 and a 200 day moving average of $526.39. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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