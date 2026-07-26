71,000 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Bought by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.3% of Archon Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,989,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,714,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,260,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,841,083,000 after buying an additional 336,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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