71,148 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 846,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 188,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 175,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,848,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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