Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 715,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,461,000. Bellevue Group AG owned 2.21% of LB Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LB Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $238,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LB Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,732 shares of the company's stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 252.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company's stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBRX

LB Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRX opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. LB Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that LB Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB Pharmaceuticals Profile

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious neuropsychiatric disorders. Its research focuses on medicines intended to address conditions with significant unmet treatment needs. The company's lead candidate, LB-102, is an oral investigational drug being studied for schizophrenia. LB Pharmaceuticals has also identified other psychiatric conditions, including bipolar disorder, as potential areas of development. LB-102 has not been approved for commercial use, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established by regulators.

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