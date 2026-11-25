Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,211 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 71,593 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $62,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,206,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,558 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $339.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $441.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Freedom Broker downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $324.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $159.90 and a fifty-two week high of $461.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $23.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.17 by $2.73. The business had revenue of $46.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.71 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 58.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is an international refiner and producer of transportation fuels and other petroleum products, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Its refining business processes crude oil and other feedstocks into products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks. The company markets and distributes fuels to wholesale customers and through branded distribution networks. Its refining operations span the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with products serving customers in North America and other markets.

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