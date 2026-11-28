EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 716,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $163,334,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 715,906.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693,373 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,480,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,162,692,000 after buying an additional 117,285 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,970,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $426,887,000 after acquiring an additional 101,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $401,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,453,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $292.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $258.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.83. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 23,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.62, for a total value of $6,738,436.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,756.04. The trade was a 32.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.30, for a total value of $4,240,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,099.30. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,636 shares of company stock worth $31,444,722. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management company. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address claims and related needs. The company's services include retail insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, claims administration and wholesale brokerage, which connects insurance agents and brokers with specialized coverage providers. It serves clients in the United States and internationally through its operations and global network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report