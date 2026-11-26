State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 718,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,641,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.19% of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMRK. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planning Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 87.5% in the third quarter. Planning Strategies Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMRK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean J. Breslin sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $1,297,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 200,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,034,525.04. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Carr sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $73,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,214.08. The trade was a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,066. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VMRK opened at $65.41 on Thursday. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $785.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,040.74%.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

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