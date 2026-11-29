Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,456 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $42,928,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $15,629,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,123.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,150.00 to $897.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna set a $700.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $925.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $901.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $909.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $708.57 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $586.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,858.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,054.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $11.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $657.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.73 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 40.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Lansing sold 10,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $7,705,647.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,325. This trade represents a 97.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 24,242 shares of company stock worth $17,632,900 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, develops analytics software and decision-management tools for businesses. Founded in 1956 by engineer Bill Fair and mathematician Earl Isaac, the company was originally called Fair, Isaac and Company. FICO is best known for its FICO Score, a credit-risk score used by lenders to help evaluate consumer credit applications. The company also provides software and analytics for areas such as fraud detection, customer management, and business decision-making.

See Also

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