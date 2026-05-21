72,922 Shares in The Trade Desk $TTD Purchased by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,922 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,787,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $192,524,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 326.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,048,438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.61.

Get Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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