Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,145 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at about $17,844,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter worth about $28,068,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 55,373 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,315,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Freedom Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Chaplin sold 1,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $242,471.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,357.34. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Grech sold 628 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $102,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 209 shares in the company, valued at $34,106.71. This trade represents a 75.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $164.96 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

More Qualcomm News

Investors following QCOM have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm rallied alongside semiconductor and AI stocks as markets bounced back from a selloff. Investors are also focusing on growth beyond smartphones: the company has highlighted data-center opportunities, reported strong automotive revenue, and secured a role in the planned Starlink Mobile 5G network. Article: Qualcomm gains as chip stocks rebound and investors refocus on recent growth drivers

Qualcomm rallied alongside semiconductor and AI stocks as markets bounced back from a selloff. Investors are also focusing on growth beyond smartphones: the company has highlighted data-center opportunities, reported strong automotive revenue, and secured a role in the planned Starlink Mobile 5G network. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results slightly beat EPS expectations and exceeded revenue estimates, but the mixed picture offers limited clarity on the near-term outlook: revenue still fell year over year. The shares have also significantly underperformed the broader market over the past six months, adding to debate about whether the valuation is attractive. Article: Is Qualcomm Stock As Cheap As It Looks Now?

Recent quarterly results slightly beat EPS expectations and exceeded revenue estimates, but the mixed picture offers limited clarity on the near-term outlook: revenue still fell year over year. The shares have also significantly underperformed the broader market over the past six months, adding to debate about whether the valuation is attractive. Negative Sentiment: Sales contraction remains a headwind: quarterly revenue declined 8.4% year over year, and EPS was well below the year-earlier result. A chief accounting officer also sold 628 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale is a modest negative signal, though its size and planned nature limit its significance. Article: Insider Selling: Qualcomm CAO Sells Stock

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company that develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products. Its chips and related systems are used in smartphones and other connected devices, with products spanning mobile processors, modem-radio frequency systems, and connectivity solutions. The Snapdragon brand includes platforms for mobile devices as well as computing, automotive, and extended-reality applications. Qualcomm also develops technology for automotive systems and the Internet of Things, including connectivity and processing solutions for vehicles, industrial equipment, and consumer devices.

See Also

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