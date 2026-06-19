736,000 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 736,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $125,988,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 7.4% of Mariner Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.53. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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