Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 736,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $39,017,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,369,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 558.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Pentair from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pentair from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.71 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 15.44%. Pentair's revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc is a global water-treatment and flow-technology company. It develops and manufactures products and systems used to move, filter, treat and manage water for residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its products include pool and spa equipment, water filtration and treatment systems, pumps, valves and related flow-control technologies. Pentair serves customers in markets such as homes, buildings, agriculture, industry and municipal water infrastructure. Founded in 1966, the company has expanded into water-focused businesses through acquisitions and other growth initiatives.

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