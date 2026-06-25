739,995 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739,995 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $37,148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

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Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.2%

VZ opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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