7,410 Shares in Morgan Stanley $MS Bought by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $2,779,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 365,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,224,370.48. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,313,622.25. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is reportedly weighing an expansion in Dallas through a $1.33 billion office-building deal, which could signal continued growth in its Texas footprint and long-term investment in a major financial hub. Morgan Stanley Weighs Expansion to Dallas With $1.33 Billion Office-Building Deal

Morgan Stanley is reportedly weighing an expansion in Dallas through a $1.33 billion office-building deal, which could signal continued growth in its Texas footprint and long-term investment in a major financial hub. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks were generally moving higher in afternoon trading, providing a favorable backdrop for Morgan Stanley and other large banks and brokers. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

Financial stocks were generally moving higher in afternoon trading, providing a favorable backdrop for Morgan Stanley and other large banks and brokers. Neutral Sentiment: There was also broader market chatter about Morgan Stanley’s crypto ETF fee strategy, which may be keeping the company in investor focus, though it is not a direct stock catalyst by itself. Morgan Stanley targets crypto ETF fee crown – while Franklin Templeton wants your stock dividends buying bitcoin

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $130.90 and a one year high of $230.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Morgan Stanley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morgan Stanley wasn't on the list.

While Morgan Stanley currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here