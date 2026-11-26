Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,311 shares of the company's stock after selling 741,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Solstice Advanced Mat worth $52,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Solstice Advanced Mat by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,097 shares of the company's stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solstice Advanced Mat by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Solstice Advanced Mat by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 370,100 shares of the company's stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Solstice Advanced Mat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckland Partners Management Co LLC boosted its position in Solstice Advanced Mat by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Solstice Advanced Mat had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0750 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SOLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered Solstice Advanced Mat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a specialty materials company that develops and manufactures products for industrial and commercial customers. Its offerings include refrigerants and foam-blowing agents, materials used in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, healthcare packaging films, and other performance materials. The company was established as a spin-off of Honeywell's Advanced Materials business, bringing together product lines and technologies developed within Honeywell and its predecessor businesses.

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