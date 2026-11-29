Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 742,884 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $314,790,000. Littelfuse makes up approximately 3.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 2.92% of Littelfuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,821,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $185,057,000. Avantyr Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 99.5% in the third quarter. Avantyr Capital Partners LP now owns 404,527 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $146,471,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,840 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $134,258,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP David Ruppel sold 1,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.57, for a total transaction of $604,023.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,570.40. This trade represents a 24.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of LFUS opened at $379.79 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $397.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.60 and a 12 month high of $500.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 311.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.82. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $795.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Freedom Capital assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $550.00 to $455.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $457.62.

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Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc. is a technology manufacturer specializing in products that help protect, control and sense electrical energy. Founded in 1927, the company has expanded from its early focus on circuit protection into a broader portfolio serving a range of industries. Its products include fuses and other circuit-protection components, power semiconductors, relays, switches and sensors. These products are used in applications across the automotive, industrial and electronics markets, including vehicles, equipment and electronic systems.

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