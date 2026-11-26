State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,804,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,442,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.05% of IonQ worth $386,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,945,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth $113,863,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,632,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 506,191 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,126,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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IonQ News Summary

These are some of the IONQ news items that stood out recently:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Raymond sold 2,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $89,564.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,742.61. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $73.65.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. IonQ had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 67.09%. The business had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.58) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 336.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc. develops quantum computers and related technologies using trapped-ion qubits, which store information in individual charged atoms. The company designs quantum computing hardware and software for applications that may benefit from quantum processing, including optimization, chemistry, and machine learning. IonQ makes its quantum systems available to businesses, government agencies, and researchers through its cloud service and third-party platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum.

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