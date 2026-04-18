7,454 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Bought by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $203,985.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,753,382.03. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $161.51 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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