75,029 Shares in KB Home $KBH Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,029 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KB Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in KB Home by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 781 shares of the construction company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the construction company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on KB Home from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KBH stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.42. KB Home has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $68.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. KB Home's payout ratio is 25.38%.

About KB Home

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation's largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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