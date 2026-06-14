7,545 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,545 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $820.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $931.04 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $709.54 and its 200-day moving average is $475.81. The company has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $124.63 and a 12 month high of $966.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.66, for a total transaction of $471,632.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,430.34. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.76, for a total value of $1,109,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,004,428.80. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,629 shares of company stock worth $112,739,671. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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