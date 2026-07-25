75,636 Shares in Venture Global, Inc. $VG Bought by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Venture Global by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,594 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Venture Global by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,214 shares of the company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venture Global by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,871,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 995,725 shares during the last quarter.

Venture Global Price Performance

VG opened at $14.32 on Friday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $26,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Cothran sold 473,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $7,013,023.73. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,348,288 shares of company stock worth $57,091,496 over the last 90 days. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors set a $13.00 price target on Venture Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Venture Global from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 price objective on Venture Global in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

See Also

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