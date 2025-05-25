75,839 Shares in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quantum Computing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $70,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,729 shares of the company's stock worth $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,749 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,953,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUBT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $466,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

