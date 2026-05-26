76,242 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,242 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,597,000. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $298.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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