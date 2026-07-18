7,636 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,636 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of Aurora Investment Counsel's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $291.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.39.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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