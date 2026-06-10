76,500 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,637,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,283,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,110,000 after buying an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $420,834,000 after buying an additional 5,260,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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