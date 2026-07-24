76,500 Shares in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.10% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Progyny alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progyny by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,688 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Progyny by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,693,393 shares of the company's stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 859,289 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $19,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,933,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $10,167,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 8,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $211,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,016,106.50. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Geoffrey Clapp sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $39,137.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,512,212.86. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PGNY opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progyny, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progyny wasn't on the list.

While Progyny currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here