769,705 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Acquired by Brooklands Fund Management Ltd

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 769,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,027,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 7.3% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd owned about 1.02% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the company's stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Marnell Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dockside LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.27.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

See Also

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