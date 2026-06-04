7,742,269 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,742,269 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $185,969,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.58% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Key Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE HPE opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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