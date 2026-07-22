77,800 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 1.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. This trade represents a 64.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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