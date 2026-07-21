7,783 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,783 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.47.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.0%

LNG stock opened at $265.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.40 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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