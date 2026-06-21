7,817 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Acquired by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,817 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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