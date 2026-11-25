State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,372,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,819,822 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 7.68% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $634,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,423,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,700,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,222 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,647,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 16,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $849,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,567.52. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $509,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 102,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,221,139.88. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $671.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.26 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -34.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in life science, technology and other knowledge-based industries. Founded in 1994, the company develops, owns and operates collaborative campuses that bring together companies, researchers and institutions. Its properties include laboratory, office and manufacturing space, as well as related facilities and amenities designed to support research and innovation. Alexandria also makes strategic investments in companies in the life science and technology sectors through its venture investment platform.

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