N.F.U. MUTUAL UNIT MANAGERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,392 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,979,000. Alphabet makes up 4.8% of N.F.U. MUTUAL UNIT MANAGERS Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,259,020 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $83,356,484,000 after buying an additional 3,281,761 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,990,089,000 after buying an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,334,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,900,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Top Alphabet Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.73 and a 52 week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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