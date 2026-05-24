78,870 Shares in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,870 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BJ's Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Bradford Richmond acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $636,735. This represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $91,078.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $177,321.86. This represents a 33.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $110,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

BJ's Restaurants Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BJRI opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $358.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.97 million. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.19 from $2.18 and nudged Q2 2026 EPS to $0.90 from $0.89, signaling slightly better expected profitability for BJ’s Restaurants. BJRI stock report

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.19 from $2.18 and nudged Q2 2026 EPS to $0.90 from $0.89, signaling slightly better expected profitability for BJ’s Restaurants. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.65 from $0.63, while keeping other forward estimates generally stable to slightly improved, which may be viewed favorably by investors. BJRI stock report

The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.65 from $0.63, while keeping other forward estimates generally stable to slightly improved, which may be viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q1 2027 estimate to $0.63 from $0.68 and lowered FY2028 to $2.68 from $2.78, but those longer-term changes are offset by the near-term upgrades and are less likely to drive today’s move on their own. BJRI stock report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJRI

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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