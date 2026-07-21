79,577 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,483,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company's stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total value of $4,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,621,975.20. The trade was a 61.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $1,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,328.40. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,172 shares of company stock worth $62,221,181. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $181.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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