Keel Point LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 594 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $671.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

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