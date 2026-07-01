7,999 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Purchased by Element Squared LLC

Element Squared LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,999 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Celestica comprises approximately 1.3% of Element Squared LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Celestica Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $365.55 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $381.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.93.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here