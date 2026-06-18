7G Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

7G Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 1.1% of 7G Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $182.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.4%

MOH opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $311.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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