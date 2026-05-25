8,021 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Bought by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Deere & Company accounts for 1.1% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $529.88 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $433.00 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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