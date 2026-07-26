80,418 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company's stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company's stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company's stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REYN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $822.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products's payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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