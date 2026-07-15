80,863 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.71 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,395.82. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,220. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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