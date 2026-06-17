81,084 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Acquired by Titan Wealth CI Ltd

Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,084 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000. eBay makes up about 2.7% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in eBay by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $161,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $315,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,728,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,999,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 95,233 shares of company stock worth $10,446,742 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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